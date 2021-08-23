Santa Fe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
