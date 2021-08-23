4-Day Weather Forecast For Duluth
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
