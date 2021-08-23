Weather Forecast For Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



