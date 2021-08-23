Weather Forecast For Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0