4-Day Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.