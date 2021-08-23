Myrtle Beach Weather Forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
