Myrtle Beach Weather Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.