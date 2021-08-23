Asheville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
