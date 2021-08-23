Cedar Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
