Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



