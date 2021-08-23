Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
