Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Monday set for rain in Las Cruces — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 3 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Las Cruces Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Cruces:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0ba7w5BQ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
116
Followers
179
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy