Monday set for rain in Melbourne — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MELBOURNE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Melbourne Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melbourne:

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.