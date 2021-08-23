Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Monday set for rain in Melbourne — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 3 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Melbourne Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melbourne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0ba7w0ln00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
110
Followers
184
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy