Springfield Daily Weather Forecast
SPRINGFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
