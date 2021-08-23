Weather Forecast For Visalia
VISALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0