4-Day Weather Forecast For Tyler

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 3 days ago

TYLER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

