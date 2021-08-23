Pueblo Daily Weather Forecast
PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
