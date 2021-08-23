Ann Arbor Weather Forecast
ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
