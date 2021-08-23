Ann Arbor Weather Forecast

ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



