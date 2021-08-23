Monday has sun for Sioux Falls — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) A sunny Monday is here for Sioux Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux Falls:

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.