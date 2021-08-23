Schenectady Daily Weather Forecast

SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.