Daily Weather Forecast For Olympia
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
