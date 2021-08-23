Mission Weather Forecast

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 77 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 78 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.