Fort Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
