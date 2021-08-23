Cancel
Vio-Lence Postpone Shows as Frontman Sean Killian Hospitalized for COVID-19

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Killian, the lead vocalist of the longtime thrash metal act Vio-Lence, revealed this week that he had been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Now recovering but unable to perform, he explained that upcoming Vio-Lence shows would be postponed. "I entered the hospital Thursday to be treated for...

loudwire.com

