Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lily Bay Township, ME

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 3 days ago

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lily Bay Township Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0ba7tvao00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then areas of fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
9
Followers
189
Post
81
Views
ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lily Bay Township, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Kabul death toll increases to more than 90 killed, 150 wounded, according to the Afghan Health Ministry. The death toll from Thursday's blasts in Kabul has increased to more than 90 people killed, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health told CNN Friday. There are also more than 150...
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy