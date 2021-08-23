Jump on Grand Rapids’s rainy forecast today

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Monday is set to be rainy in Grand Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 69 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.