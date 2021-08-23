Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 3 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Yeehaw Junction Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yeehaw Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0ba7tl0m00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

