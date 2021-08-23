3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Winton

(WINTON, MN) A sunny Monday is here for Winton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winton:

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Rain showers likely then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.