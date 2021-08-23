Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Yuma Proving Ground Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 3 days ago

YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0ba7tjFK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

