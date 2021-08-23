Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 3 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0ba7tfiQ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Smoke

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar Daily

Sawyers Bar, CA
5
Followers
178
Post
319
Views
ABOUT

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sawyers Bar, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florence, MSPosted by
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Thursday, August 26: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Hazlehurst, MSPosted by
Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel

Hazlehurst Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hazlehurst: Thursday, August 26: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Siler City, NCPosted by
Siler City (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Siler City

(SILER CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Siler City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy