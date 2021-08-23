Daily Weather Forecast For Victory
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0