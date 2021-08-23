4-Day Weather Forecast For New Post
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0