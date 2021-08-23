Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy Smoke High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy Smoke High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



