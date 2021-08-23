Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy Smoke
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
