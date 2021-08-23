Weather Forecast For Cima
CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
