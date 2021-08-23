4-Day Weather Forecast For Newell

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Areas Of Smoke High 80 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.