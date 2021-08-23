4-Day Weather Forecast For Newell
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
