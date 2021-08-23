4-Day Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
