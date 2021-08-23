Mesita Weather Forecast
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
