New Haven Weather Forecast

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze High 91 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.