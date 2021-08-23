New Haven Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0