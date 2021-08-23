Lost. Cabin Daily Weather Forecast
LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
