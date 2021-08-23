Cancel
Environment

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Delhi

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 3 days ago

(DELHI, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delhi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0ba7tIbp00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delhi Today

Delhi, CO

Delhi, CO
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

