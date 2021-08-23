3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Delhi
(DELHI, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delhi. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delhi:
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
