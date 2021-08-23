Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
