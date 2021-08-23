Daily Weather Forecast For Arabela
ARABELA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
