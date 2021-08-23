Daily Weather Forecast For Amboy
AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 104 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
