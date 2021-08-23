Daily Weather Forecast For Otter

OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



