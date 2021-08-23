Daily Weather Forecast For Otter
OTTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
