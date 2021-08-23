Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



