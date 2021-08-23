Weather Forecast For Whitlash

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 35 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



