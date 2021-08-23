Weather Forecast For Whitlash
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
