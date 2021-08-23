4-Day Weather Forecast For Lukeville
LUKEVILLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
