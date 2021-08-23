3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Laurier

(LAURIER, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurier. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.