Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas Of Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
