Lake Santeetlah Weather Forecast
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0