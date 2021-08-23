Yellow Pine Weather Forecast

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy Smoke High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy Smoke High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



