4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Alexander
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0