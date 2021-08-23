Orogrande Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
